flatx. is the ultimate solution for flat-sharing within your network. This innovative app allows you to build your network in one place, and seamlessly list and find flats among your trusted circle of connections and friends.
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,109 upvotes
Helped us a lot in designing the initial prototype and flow.
Canva
Canva
12,269 upvotes
Awesome for showcasing our app to the world and the flatx. community.
FlutterFlow
FlutterFlow
4,830 upvotes
Great app for building our product using only limited custom code.
was hunted by
Paloma Diaz Horstmann
in Home, Travel, Community. Made by
Paloma Diaz Horstmann
and
Abdullah Al-Emami
. Featured on May 12th, 2024.
