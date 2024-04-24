Launches
flatx.
List flats with friends.
flatx. is the ultimate solution for flat-sharing within your network. This innovative app allows you to build your network in one place, and seamlessly list and find flats among your trusted circle of connections and friends.
Home
Travel
Community
by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,109 upvotes
Helped us a lot in designing the initial prototype and flow.
Canva
12,269 upvotes
Awesome for showcasing our app to the world and the flatx. community.
FlutterFlow
4,830 upvotes
Great app for building our product using only limited custom code.
About this launch
List flats with friends.
flatx. by
was hunted by
Paloma Diaz Horstmann
in
Home
,
Travel
,
Community
. Made by
Paloma Diaz Horstmann
and
Abdullah Al-Emami
. Featured on May 12th, 2024.
