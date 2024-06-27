Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Flat
Flat
Simple, delightful, collaborative work tracking
Visit
Upvote 45
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Forget bloated project management tools. Flat keeps your work organized and your team aligned without getting in your way.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Developer Tools
by
Flat
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Flat
Simple, delightful, collaborative work tracking
0
reviews
61
followers
Follow for updates
Flat by
Flat
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Harrison Johnson
,
Seth Purcell
,
Andrew Kallem
,
Marcin Kostecki
,
Kirstin Hans
,
Dustin Davis
and
Ben Hintz
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Flat
is not rated yet. This is Flat's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report