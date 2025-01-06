Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. fixa
fixa

fixa

open-source testing and observability for voice agents
fixa helps you run simulated tests, analyze production calls, and fix bugs in your voice agents. oh, and we're fully open source.

get started for free - no demos, no commitments, only pay for what you use.
Free Options

Meet the team

fixa gallery image
fixa gallery image
fixa gallery image
fixa gallery image
fixa gallery image

Built with

About this launch
fixa
fixa
open-source voice agent testing and observability
80
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
fixa by
fixa
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Oliver Wendell-Braly
and
Jonathan Liu
. Featured on January 8th, 2025.
fixa
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 6th, 2025.