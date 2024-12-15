Launches
FITYCAL
Ranked #11 for today
FITYCAL
Track measurements, fat, lean mass & more
Fitycal combines advanced 3D body scanning technology with user-friendly tools to help you monitor, analyze, and visualize your fitness progress.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
FITYCAL - 3D Body Scan Tracker
About this launch
FITYCAL - 3D Body Scan Tracker
Track Measurements, Fat, Lean Mass & More
FITYCAL by
FITYCAL - 3D Body Scan Tracker
was hunted by
Soukaina Hanafi
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Soukaina Hanafi
. Featured on December 16th, 2024.
FITYCAL - 3D Body Scan Tracker
is not rated yet. This is FITYCAL - 3D Body Scan Tracker's first launch.
Points
117
Comments
11
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#11
