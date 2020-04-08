Fireflies AI: Microsoft Teams Meetings

Discussion
Krish Ramineni
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I'm Krish, co-founder at Fireflies, here with my co-founder @sudotong. After recently announcing our AI assistant for Zoom, many people reached out to us and requested an integration bringing Fireflies to Microsoft Teams. We're making this live today! Fireflies helps you record, transcribe, and search your MSFT teams calls all in one central place. It’ll also be able to pull up action items, dates, deadlines, metrics, and other key topics after the meeting. We know a lot of Office 365 users will be really happy to hear that Fireflies can connect to your Outlook Calendar and seamlessly take notes on your Teams meetings. Remote meetings and work is on the rise and as always we want to help make your meetings more productive whether those are: Team Meetings Job Interviews Sales Calls Classroom lectures We’re hoping to ease the meeting chaos that comes with distributed teams. With this new MSFT Teams integration: 1. You can invite fred@fireflies.ai to your calendar invites 2. Have him auto-join all MSFT Teams meetings on your calendar 4. Even add Fred to a live Teams meetings that were unscheduled Fred’s helped thousands of people with their meetings so far. Everyone at Fireflies has been working hard over the past year to make this dream come to reality. We would love to get your feedback! Here is a detailed guide for folks who want to learn more: https://guide.fireflies.ai/en/ar... Note that you will need to enable guest participants to join meetings in your Teams settings in order for Fireflies to join. We'll be around all day answering questions, so feel free to comment here or email me or my co-founder Sam directly at krish@fireflies.ai or sam@fireflies.ai.
