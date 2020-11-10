discussion
Chihee Kim
MakerCo-founder of Finny
Hey Hunters! I’m Chihee, one of the makers of Finny. The lack of basic personal finance education is causing more and more young adults to feel stressed, live paycheck-to-paycheck and rack up lots of debt. That’s because learning about personal finance today is hard, time-consuming, piecemeal and sporadic. It’s like ripping out all the pages of an organic chemistry textbook, throwing them in the air and telling people to go figure it out. That’s why at Finny, we’re creating a fun, personalized, and curriculum-based way to learn about personal finance. Think of us as Duolingo for personal finance education. Key features: 💥game-based to make learning about personal finance more engaging and fun 💥quiz-based & bite-sized to make learning sticky 💥personalized to your interests to make learning relevant for you 💥curriculum-based so you're building real skills as you learn 💥promotion-free experience so you’re not distracted by a credit card offer 💥community-focused so you’re getting support from others like you 💥free! Why? We want to make personal finance education easy and fun. Long term, we want to give everyone, regardless of their background, the opportunity to be financially literate and have access to financial resources at low-cost. Rewards for learning. This month we’re running a $1K savings giveaway challenge! As you learn on Finny and earn Dibs (our virtual currency), you can enter for a chance to win $1,000. The next drawing will be on November 30. Please check us out, follow us and share any feedback you have! We’re all ears. Please comment below and ask us anything. And if you think Finny's cool, we'd appreciate it if you could share it with other folks in your network who would benefit from it! Thanks for trying Finny out!
