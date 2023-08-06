Products
Finalist

Finalist

Daily To Do List

Finalist is a slick and simple way to keep track of your daily to do lists. Works just like paper sticky notes, with smarts of a calendar.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
 by
Finalist
About this launch
Finalist
Finalist
Daily To Do List
8
followers
Finalist by
Finalist
was hunted by
Slaven Radic
in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar. Made by
Slaven Radic
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Finalist
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Finalist's first launch.
