Home
→
Product
→
Finalist
Finalist
Daily To Do List
Free
Finalist is a slick and simple way to keep track of your daily to do lists. Works just like paper sticky notes, with smarts of a calendar.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
by
Finalist
About this launch
Finalist
Daily To Do List
1
review
8
followers
Finalist by
Finalist
was hunted by
Slaven Radic
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Slaven Radic
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Finalist
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Finalist's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
