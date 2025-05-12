Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Filo Mail for iOS
Filo Mail for iOS

Filo Mail for iOS

AI-native inbox that turns emails into actionable to-dos
Filo rebuilds email as a to-do list. AI clears clutter, turns requests into actionable tasks, and crafts context-aware replies from whole-thread understanding—so you can act, not sift.
Free Options
Launch tags:
EmailProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Filo Mail for iOS gallery image
Filo Mail for iOS gallery image
Filo Mail for iOS gallery image
Filo Mail for iOS gallery image
Filo Mail for iOS gallery image
Filo Mail for iOS gallery image
Filo Mail for iOS gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Filo Mail
Filo Mail
Inbox to Done
5 out of 5.0
75
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Filo Mail for iOS by
Filo Mail
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Justin Bao
,
Chris Zhang
,
X.W
,
Connie
,
Kyle Jiang
and
bobo
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
Filo Mail
is rated 5.0/5 by 3 users. It first launched on December 24th, 2024.