Home
Product
Filo Mail for iOS
Filo Mail for iOS
AI-native inbox that turns emails into actionable to-dos
Visit
Upvote 75
Filo rebuilds email as a to-do list. AI clears clutter, turns requests into actionable tasks, and crafts context-aware replies from whole-thread understanding—so you can act, not sift.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Email
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Filo Mail
Inbox to Done
Filo Mail for iOS by
Filo Mail
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Justin Bao
,
Chris Zhang
,
X.W
,
Connie
,
Kyle Jiang
and
bobo
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
Filo Mail
is rated
5.0/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on December 24th, 2024.