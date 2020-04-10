  1. Home
Figma Importer for Framer Web

Seamlessly import Figma designs into Framer Web

Now designers can bring their Figma projects into Framer and create powerful interactive prototypes in minutes.
Hey everyone, we’re excited to share our latest release with you: the Figma importer. Now, with a few clicks you can import Figma files, swap out static elements for interactive components, and quickly create impressive prototypes in just minutes. Read the full announcement — https://bit.ly/3bXNFFT Join the Framer Web Beta waitlist — https://bit.ly/2V4dvkQ
Congratulations on the launch @benjaminnathan and the whole team. Many of us designers were waiting for this rollout. Excited to try it. I can see many community members will be delighted.
