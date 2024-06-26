Launches
Fewsats

The easiest way to deploy and charge for your products

Free
Fewsats is a serverless platform that enables you to monetize your digital content by deploying it behind a paywall. We handle the technical complexities, so you can focus on your core business.
Launched in
API
Storage
Maker Tools
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Pol Alvarez Vecino
in API, Storage, Maker Tools. Made by
Jordi Montes
and
Pol Alvarez Vecino
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Fewsats's first launch.
