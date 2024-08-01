Launches
FestiPlannr
Easier festival planning for you and your friends
Easier festival scheduling with your friends! Key features: - Simple, powerful scheduling experience - Create groups and view aggregate schedule data in one place - Tracks recent schedules you've viewed
Launched in
Music
Events
User Experience
by
Stateful
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
About this launch
Easier festival planning for you and your friends!
FestiPlannr by
was hunted by
James Feng
in
Music
Events
User Experience
. Made by
James Feng
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is FestiPlannr's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
