  3. FestiPlannr
Easier festival planning for you and your friends

Free
Easier festival scheduling with your friends! Key features: - Simple, powerful scheduling experience - Create groups and view aggregate schedule data in one place - Tracks recent schedules you've viewed
Music
Events
User Experience
FestiPlannr
Figma
React
About this launch
