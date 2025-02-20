Launches
Evo 2
This is a launch from NVIDIA
See 21 previous launches
Evo 2
A foundation model for genomic understanding
Evo 2, a powerful biomolecular AI model, provides insights into DNA, RNA and proteins across diverse species.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Tech
NVIDIA
The official handle for NVIDIA.
Follow
Evo 2 by
NVIDIA
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Featured on February 24th, 2025.
NVIDIA
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on May 13th, 2015.