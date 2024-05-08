Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → evo
evo

evo

The social calendar app

Free
evo is a social platform for events and calendars. Host events, join shared calendars with friends, follow event calendars by your favorite artists, venues, or athletes. Never miss an event you love as evo syncs seamlessly with your digital calendar
Launched in
Events
Calendar
Social Networking
 by
evo
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
PostHog
857 upvotes
Really great and intuitive product analytics / features suite
React Native
React Native
16 upvotes
Try building two native apps quickly with a team of two, impossible
Prisma
Prisma
630 upvotes
A strongly typed data layer and effortless migrations enable quick prototyping with production-ready reliability
About this launch
evo
evoThe social calendar app
0
reviews
45
followers
evo by
evo
was hunted by
Max van Zoest
in Events, Calendar, Social Networking. Made by
Max van Zoest
,
Arjo van Ramshorst
,
Jet van Zoest
,
Bart Denteneer
and
Bas Dopheide
. Featured on May 8th, 2024.
evo
is not rated yet. This is evo's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-