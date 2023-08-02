Products
Home
→
Product
→
Evallo
Evallo
The fun way to attract, engage and qualify leads.
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Finding and qualifying leads is difficult and boring. That's why we created Evallo. Evallo helps you create self evaluation type quizzes that helps your audiences learn more about themselves, so you can learn more about them.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
by
Evallo
About this launch
Evallo
The fun way to attract, engage and qualify leads.
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Evallo by
Evallo
was hunted by
Pramod George ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
in
Sales
,
Marketing
. Made by
Pramod George ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Evallo
is not rated yet. This is Evallo's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report