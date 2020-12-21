discussion
Michael Jelly
Maker
Hey hunters! We're 3 first time founders stepping into the big wide world, so it's super exciting to be able to show you all what we've built! We built Ethi because we think everyone should to be able to easily understand and control the data companies collect about them. But they don't make it easy! It's crazy that the only way to find out (1) how companies track you, (2) what they know about you and (3) how they use your data, was to trawl through their privacy policies and settings! Helping you understand and control your Facebook data is our first step towards our vision. Unfortunately we didn't manage to shoehorn in any cat memes or themes into Ethi yet (next time, I promise), but to make up for it we've made a **Special Promo Code** to give you 80% off your first month subscribed as an Early Believer (Just £1)! Use MASTERHUNTER in our Stripe Checkout-powered subscription to get that juicy deal. One of our fundamental principles is that our user is never the product. This means we can't give Ethi away completely free. But given that you need to trust us with your data (don't worry, it's encrypted), we think that's a feature, not a bug! If you can't afford it, drop us a Twitter DM @GetEthi and we'd be happy to help. Looking forward to hearing what you think, feedback good and bad is appreciated! Remember: MASTERHUNTER - it works even if you're not quite a "master" yet 😉
@getethi @michaeljelly There seems to be no limit to what tech companies can do with our data. I love your initiative, it's a great product and hope to see it grow! Congrats to the whole Ethi team!
@sam_abrika Thanks for the vote of confidence Sam - we've got a long journey ahead of us to make sure individuals and not tech companies can decide what to do with their data!
Michael, congrats with the launch! I really like what you do and I was shocked when I found out how many companies have my data. Even though I realise that FB knows a lot about us...
@victoria_duben Thanks Victoria! It always surprises people, even when you thought you had a good idea of what they were doing.
Absolutely game changing. This is exactly how we can start getting back sovereignty over our digital selves. Everyone should know about this project. 👏👏👏 🚀 🚀 🚀
@alex_kennedy4 Thanks Alex, glad you like what we've been doing! It's just the start, we've got loads more coming, like Google, Twitter, and a special secret project that will help people to start making use of their data!
Using social media and taking care of your privacy are no longer trade-off. Thank you!
@leander_markisch It doesn't need to be a mystery any more 😊 And you can keep a clean profile by just cleaning up every month!
Very clean product. Loved the visuals & simple instructions. Good luck! 🚀
@micheal_mcl_ Thanks Micheál, appreciate the support! 🚀 indeed