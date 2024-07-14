Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Emoogle
Emoogle
Quickly find and use any emoji on your desktop
Visit
Upvote 39
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Emoogle is the revolutionary emoji desktop app that provides the fastest way to type emoji, as easy as using a keyboard shortcut, and offers the best emoji search engine, giving you a Google-like search experience for emoji.
Launched in
Emoji
Productivity
Messaging
by
Emoogle
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Emoogle
The revolutionary emoji desktop app created for emoji fans
0
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
Emoogle by
Emoogle
was hunted by
Xitang Zhao
in
Emoji
,
Productivity
,
Messaging
. Made by
Xitang Zhao
and
Zhigang Wen
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Emoogle
is not rated yet. This is Emoogle's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report