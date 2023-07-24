🔮 ChatGPT over your company knowledge.
🔌 Connect your Google Docs, Notion, Confluence, help centre, and so on, and get an "oracle" that can instantly answer any question.
💬 Add it to Slack or as a website widget.
Next-gen, AI-powered digital asset manager for modern teams
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"So good to see you here! Would love your thoughts on how you plan to use this in your company. We're still figuring out the exact use cases we should double down on and what we should focus on next - and we need your help for this :)"