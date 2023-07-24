Products
eesel AI

ChatGPT over your Slack, Notion, Google Docs and more

Free Options
Embed
🔮 ChatGPT over your company knowledge. 🔌 Connect your Google Docs, Notion, Confluence, help centre, and so on, and get an "oracle" that can instantly answer any question. 💬 Add it to Slack or as a website widget.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
eesel AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"So good to see you here! Would love your thoughts on how you plan to use this in your company. We're still figuring out the exact use cases we should double down on and what we should focus on next - and we need your help for this :)"

About this launch
eesel AI by
eesel AI
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
amogh
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
eesel AI
is not rated yet. This is eesel AI's first launch.
