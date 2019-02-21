ecrett music is an AI powered music composer.
Daigo KusunokiMaker@daigo_kusunoki · ecrett music, AI Music Composer, CEO
Hi everyone, we’re thrilled to be on Product Hunt! First off, thanks @joelandren for hunting ecrett :) ecrett music is an AI powered music composer. Here's what you will get from ecrett: 🤸🏻♂️Unlimited music creation and downloads ✨Over 2M combinations of music in ecrett 🌵500K+ new combinations are added monthly 👌License that covers personal and commercial projects 🧘🏽♀️Reasonable pricing $5/month for individuals and small businesses (less than 10 team members) $9.99/month for businesses (10 or more team members) You can create music from here https://ecrettmusic.com/play (Sign up is not required to create music, but if you do, we can keep update you in the future!) We have some exciting ideas about where to go next - would love to hear yours! Background I am a dancer with a passion for music and previously founded SoundMoovz, a wearable that creates music as you move. It has been launched in over 17 countries with more than 400,000 units having been shipped to date. We then launched the beta version of Ecrett in December 2018 with a team comprised of composers, musicians, and engineers who have a passion for music.
