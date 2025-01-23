Launches
EarthGuessr
Geoguessr, but it's satellite imagery!
Explore five random spots on the planet from a satellite’s perspective — zoom, pan, and guess where you are!
Free
Free Games
Space
Maps
About this launch
Geoguessr, but it's satellite imagery!
EarthGuessr by
EarthGuessr
Ben Lang
Free Games
Space
Maps
Fredrik Moger
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
EarthGuessr
is not rated yet. This is EarthGuessr's first launch.