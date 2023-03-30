Products
This is the latest launch from DuckDuckGo Email Protection (beta)
See DuckDuckGo Email Protection (beta)’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
DuckDuckGo
DuckDuckGo
The easy way to block trackers lurking in your Android apps
Free
How creepy is it that apps sends personal data to dozens of tracking companies, thousands of times per day? Our all-in-one privacy solution on Android now comes with protection that block third-party trackers from watching you in apps they don't own
Launched in
Android
,
Privacy
by
DuckDuckGo Email Protection (beta)
Hundrx
About this launch
DuckDuckGo Email Protection (beta)
Free email forwarding service that removes email trackers
DuckDuckGo by
DuckDuckGo Email Protection (beta)
was hunted by
Robin Schlinkert
in
Android
,
Privacy
. Made by
Robin Schlinkert
,
Peter Dolanjski
,
Gabriel Weinberg
and
Aitor Viana
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
DuckDuckGo Email Protection (beta)
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 20th, 2021.
