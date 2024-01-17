Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Draxlr
See Draxlr’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Draxlr AI
Draxlr AI
Get insights from your SQL data
Visit
Upvote 13
30% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Explore your SQL data, build dashboards, get data alerts, and more - Now with the assistance of AI
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Draxlr
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out Draxlr, we would love to hear your feedback!"
The makers of Draxlr AI
About this launch
Draxlr
A platform to help you get answers from your data and share them with your team and users with or without writing code.
5
reviews
115
followers
Follow for updates
Draxlr AI by
Draxlr
was hunted by
Vivek Kumar
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vivek Kumar
and
Jaskaran Singh
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Draxlr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report