This is the latest launch from Draxlr
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Draxlr AI
Draxlr AI

Draxlr AI

Get insights from your SQL data

Free Options
Embed
Explore your SQL data, build dashboards, get data alerts, and more - Now with the assistance of AI
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Draxlr

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out Draxlr, we would love to hear your feedback!"

About this launch
Draxlr
Draxlr is a platform to help you get answers from your data and share them with your team and users with or without writing code.
5reviews
115
followers
was hunted by
Vivek Kumar
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Vivek Kumar
and
Jaskaran Singh
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-