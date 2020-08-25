Dover GPT-3 Job Description Rewriter
Rewrite and add to your job descriptions with OpenAI's GPT-3
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Dave Fontenot
Holy 💩 This is the first actually useful implementation of GPT-3 I’ve seen. What’s the most mind blowing description change y’all have seen it make so far?
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@davefontenot it rewrote this part of our JD As one of our first few engineers, you'll have a massive level of ownership over our engineering culture, end-to-end ownership over the systems that you build, and influence on product direction. to this: Some of the core principles of our engineering culture are: - Productivity over face-time - Details over big pictures - Quality over ship dates - Ownership over delegation - Transparency over office politics - We value communication over rooms with doors ^^ With a bit of workshopping this would make a pretty good set of company values ;)
UpvoteShare
Maker
👋 Hi, Product Hunt! I'm Max, CEO at Dover and one of the creators of our Job Description Rewriter! Dover is one of the earliest adopters of OpenAI's GPT-3 technology 🤓 & we used it to build a fun tool to rewrite job descriptions. Why? At Dover, we're helping customers find & engage the best people for their team. After working with 50+ companies, we saw that many of them wanted help with creative ideas for job descriptions. 📝 We built this fun, free, AI-powered tool to help! How? The Job Description Rewriter will help you rewrite, add to, and spice up 🌶 your standard job descriptions. We’ve been experimenting with OpenAI's GPT-3 technology: the AI is trained on the entire internet and is pulling in many different job descriptions over the years. 🔭 The results range from spot on suggestions to goofy twists that will help you get the creative juices flowing. 🤪 Cost? It’s free 😊 💸 Check it out, experiment, and have fun! We’d love to see what results you get!
Upvote (1)Share
Tried it out. Unbelievable and amazing. If I was a company looking to create a job description, this would be the go to.
UpvoteShare