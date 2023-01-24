Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Dover
See Dover’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Dover Autopilot
Ranked #3 for today

Dover Autopilot

Let AI source candidates while you sleep

Free Options
Never manually source talent again with Dover Autopilot! With just a link to your job description, we'll find candidate matches in minutes, and even pre-drafted personalized emails. Try it for free for 2 weeks with our limited-time offer!
Launched in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence by
Dover
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Dover
DoverBuild your recruiting engine
10reviews
662
followers
Dover Autopilot by
Dover
was hunted by
Max Kolysh
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Katy Culver
,
Sharon Yeh
,
Barry Xu
,
Max Kolysh
,
Michael Lefco
and
Anvisha Pai
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Dover
is rated 4.8/5 by 10 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
207
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#8