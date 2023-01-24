Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Dover
See Dover’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Dover Autopilot
Ranked #3 for today
Dover Autopilot
Let AI source candidates while you sleep
Visit
Upvote 207
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Never manually source talent again with Dover Autopilot! With just a link to your job description, we'll find candidate matches in minutes, and even pre-drafted personalized emails. Try it for free for 2 weeks with our limited-time offer!
Launched in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dover
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Dover
Build your recruiting engine
10
reviews
662
followers
Follow for updates
Dover Autopilot by
Dover
was hunted by
Max Kolysh
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Katy Culver
,
Sharon Yeh
,
Barry Xu
,
Max Kolysh
,
Michael Lefco
and
Anvisha Pai
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Dover
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
207
Comments
11
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#8
Report