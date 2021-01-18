discussion
Daniils
Maker
iOS Developer/ Product Designer
Meet Doneit, a feature packed daily planner that focuses on simplicity and organization. 🚀 With Doneit, you don't need to worry about your tasks lists ever being messy because this app was designed to help you better organize your daily to-do's and its main goal is to let you become more efficient and start accomplishing all your tasks quicker, no matter how small or big they are because Doneit will help you see the full picture of what should be done now and what can be moved to the later day. 🗂️ Doneit offers a delightful user interface that will feel right at home on your Apple devices. It's simple and intuitive that will let you start using Doneit at its full potential with no introduction needed. 📱 The app offers an extensive variety of different features that were designed to help you become more organized and efficient. Doneit features custom categories, tags, tasks, and subtasks. There are various tasks organization options available throughout the app, as well as quite a few customization options that will give you an incredible chance of making the app feel more unique to you. You can also secure all of you tasks with Face ID or Touch ID. 🔒 KEY FEATURES: - Custom categories to organize your tasks - Custom tags that can be assigned to each of your tasks - Ability to add an unlimited number of tasks with no premium version needed - Unlimited number of subtasks that can be added to help you accomplish your main tasks quicker - Ability to schedule a reminder that will send you a notifications when a task is due - 3 different task priority levels (Low, Medium, High) to help you see the full picture of what should be done now and what can wait until later - 3 unique task statuses (Not started, In progress, Completed) that can be assigned to your tasks - All of your tasks are automatically being organized into 6 unique smart categories - Global search within the app that lets you filter the results by categories, tags, and tasks - Summary screen that displays all the relevant information about your categories, tags, tasks, and subtasks - Ability to add notes to each of the tasks and subtasks - Ability to pin an important tasks - Add categories, tags, and tasks from anywhere within the app - Beautiful dark mode - Available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS - 10 different app icons for you to choose the one you prefer the most on iOS& iPadOS - 10 amazing tint colors for the user interface on iOS & iPadOS - Sync across multiple devices connected to a single iCloud account - Ability to lock your tasks with Face ID or Touch ID Thank you! Your feedback and suggestions are highly appreciated!
@csaba_kissi Thank you for your kind comment! The app is totally free for all platforms, however, there is a premium plan (not a subscription, just one time purchase) which gives you an ability to add an unlimited number of categories & tags. With the premium version, you can also sync all your app data across multiple Apple devices.
@csaba_kissi @daniils That sounds great. What’s the price for the update?
@csaba_kissi I have set it as €9.99, but it may vary from country to country.