Meet Doneit, a feature-packed projects and tasks manager that focuses on simplicity and organization. With Doneit, you can manage your tasks and projects of any complexity with different tasks views, such as list, grid, Kanban board, and timeline. Doneit also offers an extensive variety of customization options that you can take advantage of to make the app feel more unique to you.
This is the 7th launch from Doneit. View more
Doneit now has the new Liquid Glass design and AI features
Doneit 3.0
Launching today
Doneit 3.0 is finally here bringing the new Liquid Glass design, Doneit Assist that can effortlessly create different tasks for you, and the support for the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.
Free Options
Launch tags:iOS•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Daniils
Maker
📌
Report