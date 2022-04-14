Doneit

Manage your tasks and projects of any complexity

Meet Doneit, a feature-packed projects and tasks manager that focuses on simplicity and organization. With Doneit, you can manage your tasks and projects of any complexity with different tasks views, such as list, grid, Kanban board, and timeline. Doneit also offers an extensive variety of customization options that you can take advantage of to make the app feel more unique to you.
Doneit 3.0

Doneit now has the new Liquid Glass design and AI features
Doneit 3.0 is finally here bringing the new Liquid Glass design, Doneit Assist that can effortlessly create different tasks for you, and the support for the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.
iOSProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Hi Everyone! I have been working really hard on this update and it’s finally here! This update brings a lot of new exciting features and improvements, as well as the support for the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. Here is the list of the features that this update brings: - Redesign of the app and updated app icon for the new Liquid Glass design to make Doneit feel right at home on all of your devices - Doneit Assist that can effortlessly create different tasks and subtasks for you - Live Activities that display the progress of the tasks lists - Improvements to the app shortcuts with the new snippet that displays some of the tasks when using the Tasks in List app shortcut - Improved support for multiple windows on the latest version of iPadOS - Support for the Controls on the latest versions of macOS and watchOS - Various improvements to the tasks timeline view Here are the 10 promo codes for Doneit Premium Lifetime: KRLRX7936WLY 6HFJP9P9XK74 JLFKMYR4W99H PTWLJ47M4PY3 WL6TJ4M6W369 9W7MNELETFWP 64N7WHJ9AJNN XY97PY36MH9E H44RR7L7A77H HH3T3EXEWJPA I would highly appreciate any feedback or suggestions to make Doneit better in the future updates! Thank you so much!