Done For You Decks

Jack Zerby
Maker
Hey PH! Over the years, I've had to create hundreds of slidedecks for nerve-wracking investor meetings, acquisition presentations and partnership pitches. Eventually my investor/startup friends started asking me to design their decks in my freetime, and it grew so quickly I decided to turn it into a productized service with simple flat pricing. Raising money is stressful and unpredictable, but having professional, clean and fully branded deck can help you increases the chances of getting that check. If you have a tight budget and want to do it on your own, I just launched an in-depth slidedeck design course. It'll give you everything you need to wow investors :) 📖 http://www.doneforyoudecks.com/m... If you have any questions let me know in the comments! Jack
I've got to work with Jack directly on a couple of decks - way to finally productize it Jack :D
@mitchrobs thanks Mitch! 🙌
Great idea, has this been done before? If not why not?! Great idea, natural expansion would be in to other types of decks - sales, monthly meeting decks, training decks. The line "Over $100m has been raised with decks we’ve designed" is absolutely killer, too.
@jondotjames thanks Jon! There are a few agencies that do it, but usually it's more geared towards just slide decks in general. I wanted to focus mine on a specific market with a specific type of deck. Definitely a great thought on expansion, I already had one client request a sales deck, so startups are always cranking these out for various contexts. Thanks for the insight Jon!
I was lucky to work with Jack on a funding deck a few years ago. This service is worth every penny.