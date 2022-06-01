Products
Dispatch
Dispatch
Priority inbox for Slack, stop drowning in Slack messages
Drowning in Slack messages? Dispatch is a Priority Inbox for Slack that lets you focus on what's most important.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Messaging
+1 by
Dispatch
About this launch
Dispatch by
Dispatch
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Messaging
. Made by
Stedman Blake Hood
,
Cathy Chen
and
Daniel de Haas
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Dispatch
is not rated yet. This is Dispatch's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#33
