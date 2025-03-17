Launches
Discord Social SDK
This is a launch from Discord
See 9 previous launches
Discord Social SDK
Social Infrastructure and Communications for Games
Visit
Upvote 55
Power player connections and enhance multiplayer experiences by integrating Discord directly in your game - No Discord account required.
Free
Launch tags:
Social Network
•
Games
•
SDK
Discord Social SDK by
Discord
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Social Network
,
Games
,
SDK
. Made by
Stanislav
and
Jason Citron
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
by 104 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2015.