Dinners App
Dinners App
Tinder for recipes
Dinners App answers the question "What's for dinner?" You & your family vote on recipes. When everyone likes a recipe, it’s a match! Think Tinder, but for your recipes. And more delicious.
Launched in
iOS
Cooking
Food & Drink
by
Dinners App
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Dinners App
Make “what’s for dinner?” the best part of your day.
Dinners App by
Dinners App
was hunted by
Theo Goodman
in
iOS
Cooking
Food & Drink
. Made by
Theo Goodman
and
Julie Dillemann
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Dinners App
is not rated yet. This is Dinners App's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
