Dinners App

Tinder for recipes

Free
Dinners App answers the question "What's for dinner?" You & your family vote on recipes. When everyone likes a recipe, it’s a match! Think Tinder, but for your recipes. And more delicious.
Launched in
iOS
Cooking
Food & Drink
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
was hunted by
Theo Goodman
in iOS, Cooking, Food & Drink. Made by
Theo Goodman
and
Julie Dillemann
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
