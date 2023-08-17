Products
This is the latest launch from DEZAN.cc
See DEZAN.cc’s 2 previous launches →
Dezan.cc-Marcom
Dezan.cc-Marcom
Measure Brand Perception→ Generate Marketing Brief with AI
Launching Dezan.cc-Marcom! Measure brand perception, powered by AI. Generate briefs to (Assign/Hire) the right brand marketers Optionally receive proposals from professional marketers and agencies. Easily compare proposals, ROIs, KPIs and price.
Launched in
Freelance
Analytics
Marketing
by
DEZAN.cc
The makers of Dezan.cc-Marcom
About this launch
DEZAN.cc
Measure & track brand perception, powered by AI
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Dezan.cc-Marcom by
DEZAN.cc
was hunted by
Tomo Fujii
in
Freelance
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
. Made by
Tomo Fujii
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
DEZAN.cc
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
