Dework
Dework
Web3-native task management
Dework is a web3-native project management platform allowing you to activate your community through bounties and tasks. Reward contributors with any on-chain token directly through Dework. Great for all web3 organizations and DAOs.
Launched in
Task Management
,
Web3
,
DAO
by
Dework
About this launch
Dework
Web3-native task management
Dework by
Dework
was hunted by
Cameron Stow
in
Task Management
,
Web3
,
DAO
. Featured on January 22nd, 2023.
Dework
is not rated yet. This is Dework's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#291
