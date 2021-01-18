discussion
Peter Kota
MakerSoftware Engineer at Kinsta
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Peter and I’m a software engineer at Kinsta cloud hosting. Our goal at Kinsta is to make developers’ lives easier. That’s why we began working on a tool like DevKinsta. DevKinsta is a FREE local development environment that uses the power of Docker for WordPress developers. It’s available on Windows and macOS. What can you do with DevKinsta? - Create WordPress sites locally in a few minutes - Turn on HTTPS with 1 click - Catch and debug all outgoing e-mails inside the app - Manage your database via Adminer - Test your sites on multiple PHP versions - Find the cause of issues through logs - Access to WP-CLI - Pull your sites from Kinsta - Push changes to a Kinsta staging environment We love feedback. Leave us your comments below and we’ll reply! We’re very excited to share DevKinsta with you all! Let us know what you think!
