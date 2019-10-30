10Web.io
Turning WordPress into a vibe-coding machine
Vibe for WordPress by 10Web
Launching today
Vibe turns the world’s most powerful CMS into a true full-stack AI-native builder. Unlimited creative freedom powered by AI and WordPress.
Free
Krisp
Hey product hunt!
The rise of vibe-coding tools is inspiring, they’re magical to play with, but until now, they’ve stopped short of production. No CMS. No backend. No way to actually ship.
That’s what makes Vibe for WordPress such a milestone.
It’s the first AI-native vibe-coding builder fully integrated with WordPress, the engine behind 43% of the web.
Now you can go from:
💡 Idea → AI builds → You refine by chatting → Live launch — all on a battle-tested backend.
Why it’s a big deal:
Fully hosted, secure, version-controlled, SEO-tuned Edit by chat, visually, or through code100% open-source — you own the codeInstantly live on WordPress — not a sandboxT his is vibe-coding with gravity — creativity meets production power.
Huge congrats to the 10Web team for pulling this off. If you’ve been waiting to ship something real, now’s your moment.
Lancepilot
Congrats. Vibe for WordPress sounds incredible love the idea of turning WordPress into a full-stack AI-native builder. Can’t wait to see how it changes the way creators build and design websites.
Sellkit
That’s a big step for WordPress automation. Does it support importing existing sites for AI redesigns too?