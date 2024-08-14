Launches
This is the latest launch from Jam
See Jam’s 8 previous launches →
Dev Utils
Dev Utils
Open-source tools for devs who don’t like ads
Lightweight utilities set for data conversion. Simple, fast and client-side so your data stays private. Plus it's got cmd+k search.
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Jam
Jam
1 click to capture a perfect bug report 🚀 125K+ happy users
117
870
Dev Utils by
Jam
was hunted by
Dani Grant
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Chris Rodemeyer
,
Dani Grant
,
Petar Cirkovic
,
Marijana Filipovic
,
Mohd Irtefa
,
Preston Pham
,
Ian McClanan
and
Ivanha Paz
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
Jam
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 113 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2020.
