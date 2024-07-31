Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DeskDingo
DeskDingo
Free live chat software
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Enable your customer support team to quickly provide live chat support to your customers.
Launched in
Customer Communication
SaaS
Business
by
DeskDingo
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
About this launch
DeskDingo
Free Live Chat Software
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
DeskDingo by
DeskDingo
was hunted by
Travis
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Business
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
DeskDingo
is not rated yet. This is DeskDingo's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report