Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. DeskDingo
DeskDingo

DeskDingo

Free live chat software

Free
Enable your customer support team to quickly provide live chat support to your customers.
Launched in
Customer Communication
SaaS
Business
 by
DeskDingo
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
About this launch
DeskDingo
DeskDingoFree Live Chat Software
0
reviews
10
followers
DeskDingo by
DeskDingo
was hunted by
Travis
in Customer Communication, SaaS, Business. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
DeskDingo
is not rated yet. This is DeskDingo's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-