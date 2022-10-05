Products
DesignGapp Showcases
Expertly showcase your designs
Showcases is the latest feature in DesignGapp that allows users to quickly and easily present their designs. Upload your design files and highlight them with auto-generated background colors, device frames, and more!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Maker Tools
,
Graphics & Design
by
DesignGapp
About this launch
DesignGapp
Create sharable design projects + styleguides in minutes.
DesignGapp Showcases by
DesignGapp
was hunted by
Brendan English
in
Design Tools
,
Maker Tools
,
Graphics & Design
. Made by
Brendan English
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
DesignGapp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 15th, 2019.
Upvotes
47
Comments
4
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#62
