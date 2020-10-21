Descript Video Editor & Screen Recording
Andrew Mason
Maker
CEO Descript, former Detour / Groupon
Hi Product Hunt! Before today, Descript was a very cool/magical/powerful/fun podcast creation tool that let you edit audio by editing text. As of today, we're a product for everyone that communicates with video (i.e. everyone). We are releasing: * Full video editing (multitrack video/images, titles, transitions, keyframe animation, burned-in subtitles, etc.) * A screen recorder and webcam that transcribes and uploads as you record. * Unlimited free screen recording seats for paid plans Producthunters, if you work at a startup, this version of Descript has everything you need to be your company's Google Docs for video/audio. As a startup founder, it's the video tool I've always wanted - something I can use for quickly recording and sharing my screen... but also something that gives me the editing power of Screenflow of Camtasia, so I could use it to make our help/product/marketing videos. I've been using screen recording apps for years because it's often faster than writing an email - and while it's made communication easier on me, it's shifted the burden to the recipient, who has to suffer through my rambling screen recordings because I couldn't be bothered to organize my thoughts and write something down. With Descript's screen recorder, you get the benefits of video without the drawbacks, because you can edit your screen recordings with the speed and simplicity of editing a doc. Another thing - all paid Descript plans include unlimited screen recording seats. You only pay to edit (and screen recording users can even edit up to three projects). So invite your whole team! Download Descript for free and tell us what you think!
