Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Equals
See Equals’s 7 previous launches →
Home
Product
ARR Reporting for Stripe
Ranked #10 for today
ARR Reporting for Stripe
World-class ARR reports. In a click.
Visit
Upvote 43
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get world-class ARR reports tailored to YOUR business. Powered by YOUR Stripe data. All dead simple to share with your team, board, and investors. And dead easy to tweak. All from the comfort of a spreadsheet. All you have to do is click... sync.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
SaaS
Data & Analytics
by
Equals
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Equals
The fastest, most flexible way to report on a SaaS business
34
reviews
4.1K
followers
Follow for updates
ARR Reporting for Stripe by
Equals
was hunted by
Bobby Pinero
in
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Bobby Pinero
,
Chris Burgner
,
Abbey Minondo
,
Martin Rariga
,
Mike Stewart
,
Ben McRedmond
,
Jamie Osler
,
Vojtěch Udržal
,
Ryan Fauver
,
Maddie Revill
,
Tony Poor
,
Ajay Nathan
,
Sam Rasmussen
and
Bob Long
. Featured on December 4th, 2024.
Equals
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
43
Comments
6
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#55
Report