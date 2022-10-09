Products
Deepstash 2.0
Unlock the knowledge from articles, books, videos & podcasts
Join 2M+ other smart people to discover new ideas, learn new things, improve and inspire others. Read more in less time, manage your knowledge and ultimately be the person your dog thinks you are.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
+2 by
Deepstash
About this launch
Deepstash
Smarter Every Day!
Deepstash 2.0 by
Deepstash
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ciprian Balanica
,
Andrei Hortopan
,
Sabin Hantu
,
Ovidiu Podariu
,
Cristian Mezei
,
Dan Ciotu
and
Vladimir Oane
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Deepstash
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 27th, 2022.
