Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
deck.rocks
Ranked #1 for today
deck.rocks
Generate pitch decks using GPT3 from 1 liner ideas
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Generate pitch decks using GPT3 from 1 liner ideas. That's it.
Launched in
Funny
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
deck.rocks
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
Explore new tools for building for our millions of merchants
About this launch
deck.rocks
Generate pitch decks using GPT3 from 1-liner ideas
0
reviews
Follow
deck.rocks by
deck.rocks
was hunted by
Diwank Singh Tomer
in
Funny
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Diwank Singh Tomer
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
deck.rocks
is not rated yet. This is deck.rocks's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#169
Report