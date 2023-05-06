Products
Dealo
Pricing cards and checkouts for no-code
A platform to streamline pricing cards into your website. We hook to your Stripe account and allow you to create pricing cards in minutes, then you copy and paste two lines of HTML and you're done. We can also generate checkout pages.
Launched in
Payments
SaaS
No-Code
by
Dealo
About this launch
Dealo
Pricing cards and checkouts for no-code
0
reviews
5
followers
Dealo by
Dealo
was hunted by
Alejandro Yanes
in
Payments
,
SaaS
,
No-Code
. Made by
Alejandro Yanes
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
Dealo
is not rated yet. This is Dealo's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
