Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Data Labeling Platform
Data Labeling Platform
Manage your computer vision data labeling
Visit
Upvote 44
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Label Your Data helps with annotating datasets for ML models. Useful for AI engineers working with computer vision. Upload your dataset and track its labeling progress. Try it yourself
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data
Data Science
by
Label Your Data
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Label Your Data
Data annotation solution for ML datasets
0
reviews
75
followers
Follow for updates
Data Labeling Platform by
Label Your Data
was hunted by
Karyna Naminas
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data
,
Data Science
. Made by
Karyna Naminas
,
Daria Leshchenko
,
Peter Bondarevsky
,
Alex Zadorozhnyi
,
Valentine Osnovyanenko
,
Julia Knyazyeva
,
Oleksandr Kurinnoy
,
Oleksandr Kozachenko
,
Viacheslav Reshetylo
,
Roman Liashchenko
,
Anna Hurfinkel
,
Nadiia Khakimova
,
Natalia Kuzmenko
and
Melnik Andrii
. Featured on November 22nd, 2024.
Label Your Data
is not rated yet. This is Label Your Data's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report