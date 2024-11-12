Subscribe
Data Labeling Platform

Data Labeling Platform

Manage your computer vision data labeling

Free Options
Label Your Data helps with annotating datasets for ML models. Useful for AI engineers working with computer vision. Upload your dataset and track its labeling progress. Try it yourself
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data
Data Science
 by
Label Your Data
About this launch
Label Your Data
Label Your DataData annotation solution for ML datasets
Data Labeling Platform by
Label Your Data
was hunted by
Karyna Naminas
in Artificial Intelligence, Data, Data Science. Made by
Karyna Naminas
,
Daria Leshchenko
,
Peter Bondarevsky
,
Alex Zadorozhnyi
,
Valentine Osnovyanenko
,
Julia Knyazyeva
,
Oleksandr Kurinnoy
,
Oleksandr Kozachenko
,
Viacheslav Reshetylo
,
Roman Liashchenko
,
Anna Hurfinkel
,
Nadiia Khakimova
,
Natalia Kuzmenko
and
Melnik Andrii
. Featured on November 22nd, 2024.
Label Your Data
is not rated yet. This is Label Your Data's first launch.
