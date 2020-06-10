Customers want to know sellers better. Sellers want to build the relationship. It starts in Dashly live chat. Next, schedule calls and meetings. Do it right from the live chat with Zoom and Calendly integrations
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Valerie Fenske
Maker
Hi Product Hunt people, hope you stay safe! The mission of Dashly team has always been to create a product for a better customer communication. Now the world is on remote mode, and almost every aspect of life is digitalized. It's important to add a human touch to feel an even closer connection with people we are talking to. Customers want a better support. They want to know better your service and your goods. After all, they want some communication with a human! That's why we integrated Dashly live chat with Calendly and Zoom. Calendly integration helps you schedule calls and e-meetings without back and forth messages in live chat. Your leads and users easily pick a slot straight in the chat widget. All the reminders about a meeting will be automatically done by Calendly. Everyone is on time. Zoom integration gives you a wonderful opportunity to jump on a call without jumping between tabs. Just launch the meeting in the live chat, and your customers will join it with a button click. Enjoy a more effecient customer communication! Stay safe, Valerie
Upvote (3)Share
I definitely need more news like that from Dashly team 💖
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@yana_nikulina thanks, stay tuned - we are working on a good one
UpvoteShare
I knew! You did it, you are so cool
Upvote (2)Share
Wow!😮
Upvote (1)Share
Its awesome! This is really what I need now! Thx Team Dashly
Upvote (1)Share