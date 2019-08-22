Dashly Live Chat Free (with a DARK mode)
Live chat and in-app messaging for take-off
#4 Product of the DayToday
Tifaine Renard
Like the dark mode sooo much 🖤
@polya_na_pole thank you;)
We're happy to give everybody a chance to try Dashly and start communicating with customers :)
Great news! It's perfect for my new company
@pavel_sokovnin thx
Wow, should I hope now we never grow larger than 2 of us?)) Amazing!
@polly_alderton )) thx
Hey out there! We're happy to introduce the new old Dashly live chat - the free one! We want cool and young businesses to use a live chat. Dashly live chat was made with heart. Though we understand that it may be hard to go for a paid plan when you're just starting. That is why we made a revision of our plans. Now here we are, standing infront of you with a FREE live chat. We also updated our live chat - it is more stylish, modern and cool now (it even has a dark mode). For those who want to have more options for event tracking, support and automation we also made new, more comfortable plans. Pay only for what you need and grow with Dashly. We love you 💗
