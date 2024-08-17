Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
CursorLens
Ranked #4 for today
CursorLens
Open Source Dashboard and Analytics for Cursor IDE
Visit
Upvote 110
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An open-source dashboard for Cursor.sh IDE. Log AI code generations, track usage, and control AI models (including local ones). Run locally or use upcoming hosted version.
Launched in
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
+1 by
Cursor Lens
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Cursor Lens
Dashboard and analytics for Cursor IDE
0
reviews
111
followers
Follow for updates
CursorLens by
Cursor Lens
was hunted by
Hamed M
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Hamed M
. Featured on August 18th, 2024.
Cursor Lens
is not rated yet. This is Cursor Lens's first launch.
Upvotes
110
Comments
33
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#76
Report