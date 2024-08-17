  • Subscribe
    Dashboard and analytics for Cursor IDE

    Free
    An open-source dashboard for Cursor.sh IDE. Log AI code generations, track usage, and control AI models (including local ones). Run locally or use upcoming hosted version.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Next.js
    Vercel
    Shadcn UI
    Cursor
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Hamed M
    in Open Source, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
    Hamed M
    . Featured on August 18th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Cursor Lens's first launch.
