Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Cuckoo
Cuckoo

Cuckoo

Real-time AI translator for global teams
Cuckoo is a real-time AI translator for global sales, marketing, and support. Cuckoo helps companies like Snowflake and PagerDuty talk to their global customers in Zoom in-person meetings, even in the most technical discussions.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SalesMarketingArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Cuckoo gallery image
Cuckoo gallery image
Cuckoo gallery image
Cuckoo gallery image
Cuckoo gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Cuckoo
Cuckoo
Real-time AI translator for global teams
89
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cuckoo by
Cuckoo
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Sales, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yong Hee Lee
and
Gunwoo Kim
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
Cuckoo
is not rated yet. This is Cuckoo's first launch.