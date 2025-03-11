Cuckoo Real-time AI translator for global teams Visit Upvote 89

Cuckoo is a real-time AI translator for global sales, marketing, and support. Cuckoo helps companies like Snowflake and PagerDuty talk to their global customers in Zoom in-person meetings, even in the most technical discussions.

Free Options Launch tags: Sales • Marketing • Artificial Intelligence 1 month 50% off

