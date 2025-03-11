Launches
Cuckoo
Cuckoo
Real-time AI translator for global teams
Cuckoo is a real-time AI translator for global sales, marketing, and support. Cuckoo helps companies like Snowflake and PagerDuty talk to their global customers in Zoom in-person meetings, even in the most technical discussions.
Cuckoo
Real-time AI translator for global teams
Cuckoo by
Cuckoo
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yong Hee Lee
and
Gunwoo Kim
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
Cuckoo
is not rated yet. This is Cuckoo's first launch.