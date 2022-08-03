Products
Creabl
Ranked #4 for today
Creabl
All-in-one analytics for your product
Stats
A simple and affordable user-behavior analytics. Not just another session recording tool, but a conversion rate optimization tool that helps you understand your users better.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
by
Creabl
Range
About this launch
Creabl
All-in-one analytics for your product
Creabl by
Creabl
was hunted by
Dima Venglinski
in
Customer Success
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Dima Venglinski
,
Tolik Nguyen
,
Viktor Chernysh
,
Igor Golubyatnykov
and
Maryna Tymoshenko
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Creabl
is not rated yet. This is Creabl's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
7
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#18
