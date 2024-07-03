Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Crawlee
See Crawlee’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Crawlee for Python
Crawlee for Python
Build reliable scrapers in Python
Visit
Upvote 38
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We are launching Crawlee for Python, an open-source library for web scraping and browser automation. Quickly scrape data, store it, and avoid getting blocked, headless browsers, and smart proxy rotation.
Launched in
Open Source
Growth Hacking
Developer Tools
+1 by
Crawlee
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Crawlee
Crawlee helps you build reliable crawlers. Fast.
13
reviews
382
followers
Follow for updates
Crawlee for Python by
Crawlee
was hunted by
Saurav Jain
in
Open Source
,
Growth Hacking
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Saurav Jain
,
Martin Adámek
,
Vlada Dusek
,
Jan Čurn
,
Ondra Urban
,
Lukáš Křivka
and
Marek Trunkát
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
Crawlee
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on August 23rd, 2022.
Upvotes
38
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report