Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Crawlee
Ranked #6 for today
Crawlee
Crawlee helps you build reliable crawlers, fast
Visit
Upvote 23
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Crawlee is an intuitive, customizable open-source library for web scraping and browser automation.
Quickly scrape data, store it, and avoid getting blocked with auto-generated human-like fingerprints, headless browsers, and smart proxy rotation.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Growth Hacking
,
Developer Tools
by
Crawlee
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Crawlee
Crawlee helps you build reliable crawlers. Fast.
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Crawlee by
Crawlee
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Open Source
,
Growth Hacking
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Martin Adámek
,
Jakub Drobník
,
Jan Čurn
,
Lukáš Křivka
,
Marek Trunkát
,
Ondra Urban
,
Petr Pátek
,
Andrey Bykov
and
Szymon Marczak
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Crawlee
is not rated yet. This is Crawlee's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#28
Report